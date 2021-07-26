Glee Stars Jenna Ushkowitz And David Stanley Tie The Knot

Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz and David Stanley have tied the knot. According to Brides magazine, the couple got married on Saturday in an outdoor ceremony here.

Oprah Winfrey Show: Glee cast talk about their success

"We were elated and so grateful that we didn't have to push our wedding and that we got to have the day of our dreams. It was such a gift that we were able to share it with our friends and family," Ushkowitz told the publication.

The 35-year-old wore a strapless gown by Netta BenShabu and Kinsley James Couture Bridal, while Stanley opted for a tuxedo from Hugo Boss. The wedding was attended by 104 guests, which included the couple's family and close friends.

"Having our closest family and loved ones there (safely) was a priority for us. By setting the expectation from the get-go that we had to limit guests, we were able to focus our planning and ensure that we could stay flexible in case any element of the day needed to change." Ushkowitz added.

Glee Star Naya Rivera Found Dead At California Lake 5 Days After Disappearance

The duo, who has been together for over three years, announced their engagement in August last year.