Nick Jonas Hails Wife Priyanka Chopra As The White Tiger Gets Nominated At The 93rd Academy Awards

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards on Monday. The couple unveiled nominations in all 23 categories in a two-part presentation. The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony will be held two months later than usual on April 25.

Before announcing the nominations, Priyanka shared a fun video on Instagram along with her husband Nick. Apart from announcing the nominees, Priyanka also was ecstatic about her own film The White Tiger being nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at Oscars 2021.

She expressed her happiness on social media and wrote, "We just got nominated for an Oscar! Congratulations Ramin and team #TheWhiteTiger. Somehow announcing the nomination myself made it so much more special. So so proud."

This was followed by Nick congratulating Priyanka for the Oscar nomination. He showered his support and love on his 'beautiful' wife on Instagram whilst sharing a few pictures from the nominations event. He wrote, " So I got to announce the #OscarsNoms this morning with this beautiful woman, who also happens to now have produced and starred in an Oscar nominated film (The White Tiger). Congrats to all the nominees. I’ll be watching on April 25th. @priyankachopra (sic).” Take a look!

For the unversed, The White Tiger is based on Aravind Adiga's 2008 award-winning novel of the same name. Apart from Priyanka Chopra, the film also stars Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao, Mahesh Manjrekar, Kamlesh Gill and others. Priyanka is also the executive producer of the film that’s been directed by Ramin Bahrani.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2021 Complete Nominations List: Mank, Minari, Nomadland Lead With Nods In Major Categories

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra On Adarsh Gourav's BAFTA 2021 Best Actor Nod: Proud Moment For Indian Talent