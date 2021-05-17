Nick Jonas Hospitalized After Suffering An Injury On Set, Singer Is Currently Recovering At Home: Reports

American singer and actor Nick Jonas was hospitalised after sustaining an injury while filming on Saturday evening for his undisclosed new show. While not much is known about the accident, the actor is currently recovering at home.

According to a TMZ report, Jonas who is scheduled to appear on The Voice on Monday (May 17), will shoot for the episode. He is also expected to host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, which will take place next weekend, but there has been no confirmation about the same.

The incident is said to have taken place on set, but sources close to the singer have not disclosed the nature of the injury. Neither Nick, Priyanka nor their representatives have addressed the incident on social media. Reportedly, Nick is in the US while Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues to stay in London due to work commitments, like Amazon's upcoming show Citadel.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Misses Her Hubby Nick Jonas And Her Latest Post Proves The Same



Back in Feb 2020, the two were spotted together in London, when Nick flew down to visit the actress with his parents. This is not the first time Nick faced an injury, the pop star back in 2018 had injured his hand while exercising after a concert, revealing at the time- My post-show workout was going really well until...."

Recently, Priyanka and Nick raised almost $1 million for COVID-19 relief work in India. The two have now joined forces with others to raise up to $3 million. On the work front, apart from appearing as a judge on The Voice, he recently released a single called 'Spaceman'.

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas Follows Wife Priyanka Chopra's Footsteps, Asks Fans To Support India Amidst COVID-19 Second Wave



Last seen in Chaos Walking alongside Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland, Nick was set to be a part of action-thriller The Blacksmith, but backed out of the anticipated project due to scheduling issues. He is yet to announce his next film.