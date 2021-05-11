Tom Cruise Returns His 3 Golden Globes; NBC Says Despite Proposed Reforms They Will Not Air 2022 Award Show

NBC has revealed that the Golden Globes 2022 will not be aired on their platforms, as the viability of the awards show has been questioned by studios and many Hollywood actors. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has been under fire for months following widespread allegations of racism, sexism, bullying and corruption among its ranks.

Amid criticism of the HFPA for lack of diversity and for ethical impropriates, Tom Cruise has returned his three Golden Globes to the press association's headquarters. Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo best known for playing MCU's superheroes have also slammed the organizers' record on diversity and transparency.

Last week, the group of reforms were approved for the awards show to become "more inclusive and diverse" by an "overwhelming" margin, in hopes to draw a line after months of negative publicity. However, the backlash had caused the awards show to lose its partnership with NBC.

In a statement, the NBC spokesperson said that they believes the HFPA is committed to reform but, "change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023."

For the unversed, back in February 2021, a Los Angeles Times report called out HFPA for its questionable record on diversity, as the organization presently has no Black members among its roughly 90 voting members.

While reforms have been promised, Netflix and Amazon Studios have said that they will cut ties with the HFPA if it didn't swiftly enact more drastic changes. Netflix co-chief executive Ted Sarandos wrote in a letter to the group saying, "We don't believe these proposed new policies will tackle the HFPA's systemic diversity and inclusion challenges."

ALSO READ: 78th Golden Globes: Most Memorable Moments Of The 2021 Awards Ceremony

Meanwhile, WarnerMedia said that it would cease holding screenings and other events for the HFPA until it made more substantial changes. Mark Ruffalo, a winner in 2021, recently said he "cannot feel proud or happy about being a recipient of this award" any longer.

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2021 Complete Winners List: Nomadland, Minari, And The Crown Lead With Big Wins

Notably, Scarlett Johansson said HFPA press conferences for her "meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment."

The 78th Golden Globe Awards was held on February 28, 2021. Keeping the pandemic in mind, the awards ceremony was held in a hybri manner with some celebrities walking down the red carpet while others joining in through webcams and the safety of their homes.