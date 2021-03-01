Golden Globes 2021 Complete Winners List: Nomadland, Minari, And The Crown Lead With Big Wins

The 78th Golden Globe Awards is the first big awards show of 2021. The ceremony was held on two coasts for the first time, with presenters on stage and the nominees and winners attending from the safety of their homes. The Golden Globes 2021 was held in a hybrid fashion for the first time due to the growing numbers of COVID-19 cases all across the world and especially the US.

However, reports revealed that Golden Globe Awards 2021 ceremony did see some live audience comprising of frontline workers and first responders. The ceremony held on Sunday night (February 28) was hosted by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey from Los Angeles and New York.

Some of the top nominated films at the Golden Globe Awards 2021 were Mank with six nominations, followed by The Trial of the Chicago 7 with five. The Father, Nomadland and the drama Promising Young Woman had nominations in four categories, including Best Feature Film.

In television, The Crown, Schitt's Creek, Ozark, The Undoing, The Great and Ratched had the most nominations at the 78th Golden Globe Awards. According to reports, the nominations and winners are voted by 87 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), a group of international journalists based in California.

Some of the big names expected to take the awards home were Vanessa Kirby, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Carey Mulligan, Sacha Baron Cohen, Rosamund Pike, Riz Ahmed, James Corden, Daniel Kaluuya and Gary Oldman are among the contenders.

One of the first winners of the night was British actor Daniel Kaluuya who bagged the Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah. Soon after, John Boyega was presented with the award for Best Supporting Actor in a limited series for the BBC programme titled, Small Axe.

Mark Ruffalo also won for Best Actor in a limited series, meanwhile, Pixar's Soul was named as the Best-Animated Film of 2020.

Here is the winners list of the 78th Golden Globe Awards 2021 in film category:

Best Film - Drama: Nomadland

Best Film - Musical/Comedy: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Director: Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

Best Actress - Drama: Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)

Best Actor - Drama: Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Best Actress - Musical/Comedy: Rosamund Pike (I Care A Lot)

Best Actor - Musical/Comedy: Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Best Supporting Actress: Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah)

Best Screenplay: Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Best Foreign Language Film: Minari (USA)

Best Animated Feature: Soul

Best Original Score: Trent Rezno, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste (Soul)

Best Original Song: Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi (Io Sì Seen - The Life Ahead).

Here is the winners list of the 78th Golden Globe Awards 2021 in TV category:

Best TV Series - Drama: The Crown

Best TV Series - Musical/Comedy: Schitt's Creek

Best Miniseries or TV Film: The Queen's Gambit

Best Actress - Drama: Emma Corin (The Crown)

Best Actor - Drama: Josh O'Connor (The Crown)

Best Actress - Musical/Comedy: Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

Best Actor - Musical/Comedy: Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Best Supporting Actress: Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Best Supporting Actor: John Boyega (Small Axe)

Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Film: Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit)

Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Film: Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Carol Burnett Award: Norman Lear (TV writer-producer)

Cecil B. deMille Award: Jane Fonda.

Congratulations to the winners at the 78th Golden Globe Awards 2021.

