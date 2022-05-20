Amber Heard's Sister Testifies Johnny Depp Grabbed Actress By Hair And Whacked Her Repeatedly

Amber Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez on Wednesday (May 18) testified about an argument she witnessed between Depp and Heard at their penthouse in March 2015. She told the jury that Johnny had repeatedly hit Amber in the face after she stopped him from hitting Whitney.

A day after Amber Heard was questioned regarding her allegations of assault against ex-husband Johnny, her sister took the stand. She was quoted by Variety saying that the pair was screaming obscenities at each other. She claimed Johnny ran up the stairs and hit Whitney in the back, to which Amber retaliated by smacking him, saying "Don't hit my f***ing sister."

"Johnny had already grabbed Amber by the hair with one hand and was whacking her repeatedly in the face with the other, as I was standing there," she told the court, and added that a security guard separated the pair and Whitney took Amber to her apartment and locked the door.

She said Johnny was outside the room and continued screaming "I f***ing hate you! I f***ing hate you both! You f***ing c***s! You f***ing wh***s!"

Whitney had previously testified about this fight during the UK trial. In that case, the judge found that Johnny did assault Amber on that occasion, as well as on numerous others. When Depp testified about the fight he recalled taking a "roundhouse punch" from Amber. Jurors were shown a picture of his bruised face. He did not mention striking Amber or her sister.

Notably, the security guard gave testimony that generally lined up with Johnny's version of events.

Heard's attorneys are trying to undermine Depp's libel lawsuit against her. Depp in the case has claimed that Heard's 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post unfairly portrayed him as a domestic abuser and it cost him a lucrative Hollywood career that included the Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise. The actor has sued his ex-wife for $50 million. Meanwhile Heard has filed a counter suit of $100 million against Depp for defamation.