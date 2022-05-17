Amber Heard Denies Defecating In Johnny Depp's Bed, Opens Up About Ex Elon Musk In Court

Amber Heard returned to the court on Monday (May 16) as the trial began again after a break. Amber began her testimony against her ex-husband Johnny Depp and claimed that she did not defecate in their bed. The actress also opened up about her ex, Elon Musk and called him a 'gentleman'.

Calling the defamation suit a "torture", Amber expressed her desire to be able to move on with her life. She told the jury that she filed for divorce from Johnny in May 2016 because she feared for her life. "I had to leave him. I knew I wouldn't survive if I didn't. I was so scared that it was going to end really badly for me." She also said that the trial has forced her to live "over and over again the most intimate, embarrassing, deeply humiliating and personal things that I've survived."

Under cross-examination, Johnny's lawyers showed photos of Amber on days after she claimed to have been hit by Depp where no injuries were visible. Showing off the makeup kit she uses, Amber said, "You should see what it looks like under the makeup." She went on to explain a step by step procedure of covering scars with makeup.

Talking about the faeces incident, that Depp testified, Amber denied any involvement and suggested that one of the couple's dogs was responsible.

Meanwhile, she also talked about dating Elon Musk and revealed the two met at the Met Gala. She revealed that Depp stood her up that night, and added, "I got out of the car and walked the red carpet by myself, with someone from Ralph Lauren's team, sat next to an empty place setting for Johnny - he effectively stood me up on the carpet."

On meeting Elon Musk at the Met Gala, Amber added, "I didn't recognize him until we started talking. He'd reminded me we'd met once before. We spoke on the red carpet in the waiting line. He seemed like a real gentleman."

For the unversed, the defamation case began in April and is expected to last two more weeks.