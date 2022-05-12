Is Johnny Depp Dating His Attorney Camille Vasquez Amid Defamation Trial With Ex-Wife Amber Heard?

Johnny Depp's defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard has become a highly publicised affair. Now, Johnny's interaction in court with his attorney Camille Vasquez has fans wondering if the two are dating. The prospect seems quite exciting to fans as many took to social media to express their support for the rumours.

Fans shared videos of their interaction during the trial on Twitter. One tweet read, Whether it's friendship or something more, I be watching Johnny Depp x Camille Vasquez interactions like." Meanwhile, another fan added, "If Johnny Depp gets with Miss Camille Vasquez. Omg dating a lawyer would be soooooo cute ahhhhh yassss...Well I hope she's single because I see flirting and I hope they live happily ever after."

However, a source close to Camille has refuted all the speculations while speaking to TMZ. The source said that it is "Nothing more than fan fiction from social media." Take a look at some more reactions from fans,

For the unversed, Johnny sued Amber for defamation, claiming that a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post damaged his career. In the article, Amber talked about being a domestic abuse survivor without naming Johnny. However, the article details instances which she had mentioned in court while filing for divorce and a temporary restraining order against Depp.

Johnny and Amber tied the knot in 2015 and filed for divorce in 2016 when Heard accused the actor of sexual abuse. Depp has continued to deny the claims that he ever assaulted Heard. During his testimony for the US trial, earlier his month, he told the jury his own version of events and alleged that Amber Heard was the abusive one in their marriage.