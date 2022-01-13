The Lost Daughter: Olivia Colman Gets A Screen Actor's Guild Nomination For Her Performance In The Film

Actress Olivia Colman has been nominated for the Screen Actor's Guild (SAG) Awards for her remarkable act in the Maggie Gyllenhall directorial The Lost Daughter. Olivia essays the role of a middle-aged, divorced professor Leda who goes into a path of self-introspection when it comes to her motherhood stint while on a solo vacation in Greece. The official social media handle of the film tweeted the happy news to the fans.

Talking about the same, the Twitter handle of The Lost Daughter shared Olivia Colman's still from the movie. They further captioned the same stating, "Two words: Olivia. Colman. #TheLostDaughter star is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role by the Screen Actors Guild." Take a look at the same.

Two words: Olivia. Colman. #TheLostDaughter star is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role by the Screen Actors Guild! 💫 pic.twitter.com/Xgd3VD4eN8 — the LOST DAUGHTER (@thelostdaughter) January 12, 2022

The news also left some fans of the actress overjoyed. One of the fans wrote, "Olivia Colman is the winner in my books." While another netizen stated, "Great performance. With this and Landscrapers, she is killing it." A fan also wrote, "She had me from the get-go: Oscar-worthy."

Earlier USA Today had quoted Olivia Colman who spoke about her character Leda and how she connected with her being a mother herself in her real life. The Murder On The Orient Express actress had said, "It's interesting to find out that you're not alone. My family, I would die for them. But when they were smaller and I was exhausted, I had those moments of, 'Just leave me alone for a minute' or 'Put the telly on' - which I disagreed with, but (to hell with) it sometimes. And you felt bad because you were that mummy who was trying to sleep on the floor."

The review of Filmibeat for The Lost Daughter read as "The Lost Daughter has been masterfully written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal. Full points to the acclaimed actress for writing the screenplay of and directing an excellent adaptation of Elena Ferrante's book. The usual opinion is that movies based on books or novels are not as good as the original literature. But there are a few exceptions where the movie is equally good or sometimes even better, with a few cinematic liberties, of course. For instance, many of Steven Spielberg's movies, including Schindler's List, Munich, Jurassic Park, Jaws.... are groundbreaking, or we have The Godfather film series, or movies like Fight Club and Die Hard, or even Alfred Hitchcock's famous Psycho, adapted from a not-so-popular book. And some adaptations of popular fiction like Jane Austen novels, or graphic novel inspirations like Blue is the Warmest Colour that is cult."