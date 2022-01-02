The Lost Daughter Movie Review: Olivia Colman Sparkles In Maggie Gyllenhaal's Masterful Directorial Debut

Rating: 4.0 /5 Star Cast: Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Ed Harris, Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Mescal, Dagmara Dominczyk, Jack Farthing Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal

One does not know if it's a trend these days to make every film a psychological thriller. The recent films that one has reviewed, including Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins' The Father and Kristen Stewart's Spencer, have been so. Hollywood actress Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut The Lost Daughter - released on Netflix on December 31 (New Year's Eve) - is an addition to the genre. But like the two films earlier mentioned, The Lost Daughter is also a gem, which is why we will start with a comment upon the direction of the film, followed by the story, technical aspects and performances.

Direction

The Lost Daughter has been masterfully written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal. Full points to the acclaimed actress for writing the screenplay of and directing an excellent adaptation of Elena Ferrante's book. The usual opinion is that movies based on books or novels are not as good as the original literature. But there are a few exceptions where the movie is equally good or sometimes even better, with a few cinematic liberties, of course.

For instance, many of Steven Spielberg's movies, including Schindler's List, Munich, Jurassic Park, Jaws.... are groundbreaking, or we have The Godfather film series, or movies like Fight Club and Die Hard, or even Alfred Hitchcock's famous Psycho, adapted from a not-so-popular book. And some adaptations of popular fiction like Jane Austen novels, or graphic novel inspirations like Blue is the Warmest Colour that are cult.

The Lost Daughter totally gets there as an adaptation. Not usually expected from a debutante director in the strange ways of Hollywood, especially who has been an actress herself, Maggie Gyllenhaal deftly handles the subject. She smoothly initiates the viewer into the film, who goes along not expecting what follows.

The psychological drama adds a certain amount of suspense, which makes it gripping but not sinister. As the plot unfolds, it is unnerving and definitely not an easy film to watch. Especially for mothers. But the nuances of a mother's life, then and now, a mother who is always trying to do her best for her children and husband, are brought out through subtle placements in the plot. Gyllenhaal has admitted that being a mother has helped her bring in those, apart from the book.

Story

The Lost Daughter shows Leda Caruso (Olivia Colman) lying on a beach, distressed. The film begins with her heading to a vacation in Greece, living in an apartment on the beachside. While at the beach everyday, Leda, who has studied comparative literature and is a professor, encounters a huge family who are annoying to the hilt.

Leda tries her best to ignore them, but notices a young mother Nina (Dakota Johnson), who constantly reminds her of her own self maybe 20 years ago. Nina's little daughter goes missing, and it is Leda who finds her. All this time, Leda has flashes of a similar incident of her young daughter Bianca being lost. The younger Leda, played by Jessie Buckley, struggles to take time out for herself, while managing her two daughters Bianca and Martha.

Nina and Leda develop an uncanny friendship, with Nina noticing something is off with Leda. Others who try to befriend Leda are Will (Paul Mescal) and Lyle (Ed Harris), who are caretakers and live on the beach. She is friendly with them, even flirts a bit or lets them flirt, but is cautious. Is Leda hiding something? Well, watch the movie to unravel that.

Leda's flashbacks are part of the film throughout, helping the viewer understand her story of motherhood, and what it does to a woman, her struggle for independence and to achieve her academic and professional goals, and her struggle to find love and friendship. The film also explores how loners are perceived in society. With all her explorations in life, Leda ultimately comes across as a loner, although she is happy with herself but obviously missing her children and has the perennial 'mother's guilt'.

Some parts of this will resonate with most mothers and fathers. Bringing up kids was never an easy job, but one never talks about the psychological impact it may have on the parents. If you are not a parent, if anything, The Lost Daughter will make you respect your parents more.

Performances

Academy Award-winner Olivia Colman truly sparkles in Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut. In every film or series of Colman, we see something new. Also being an executive producer on The Lost Daughter, Colman is one of the most extraordinary actresses of our times. She is truly involved in her character of Leda. Jessie Buckley has done equal justice to playing the younger Leda and is part of half the film.

It feels good to see Ed Harris in a role like this, an easy-going, caring man named Lyle. Dakota Johnson arouses curiosity but she is not overbearing in her screen presence, which is good. Peter Sarsgaard as Professor Hardy, Leda's love interest, and Paul Mescal are charming enough for their roles. Dagmara Dominczyk as Nina's sister-n-law Callie and Jack Farthing as Leda's husband Joe are apt for their roles.

Technical Aspects

Dakota Johnson said in an interview that she did not feel exposed while filming The Lost Daughter. Having a women director and a female director of photography certainly helps in not inserting the male gaze unnecessarily, especially in the beach scenes and those involving Dakota. The cinematography by Hélène Louvart is beautiful and tells the story like it is. No sexual close-ups just because it's a beach film.

The soundtrack by Dickon Hinchliffe stays on with you. Editing by Affonso Gonçalves is sharp enough for a psych drama.

Verdict

The Lost Daughter proves how several women who are at the helm of this film are masters of their craft. But it is too good a film just to be dismissed or celebrated according to the gender of the cast and crew involved.

Rating

We will go with 4 out of 5 stars for Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter.