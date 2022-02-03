Whoopi Goldberg Regrets Saying Holocaust Wasn't About Race, Gets Suspended For Two Weeks From The View

Whoopi Goldberg, best known as the host of The View, has been suspended after saying that the Holocaust was "not about race ... it's about man's inhumanity to other man." Soon after, she expressed regret for her statement and said, she was "deeply, deeply grateful" for getting an education on the topic. However, ABC has asked her to step down as host for two weeks.

After the backlash, Goldberg had apologized via social media for her statement. "The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never [waver]. I'm sorry for the hurt I have caused," she wrote.

On the following day during the show's opening, she added, "I misspoke. My words upset so many people, which was never my intention. I understand why now and for that I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful and helped me understand some different things."

She said, "words matter and mine are no exception. I regret my comments and, as I said, I stand corrected and I stand with the Jewish people as they know and y'all know, because I've always done that."

Notably, after Tuesday's show, ABC News President Kim Godwin revealed in a statement to HuffPost that she has been suspended. "Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments. While Whoopi has apologized, I've asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities," the statement said.

The panellists on The View were discussing a Tennessee school banning the 1986 graphic novel Maus: A Survivor's Tale, about life at the Nazi concentration camp at Auschwitz. The Pulitzer Prize-winning book reportedly depicts Jews as mice and Nazis as cats. The book has long been heralded as a powerful and accurate depiction of the Nazi murder of millions of Jews during World War II.