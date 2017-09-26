 »   »   » Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5 News: Hitha Chandrashekar Clarifies; Clears The Air!

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5 is all set for its ostentatious launch on October 15. With the countdown having begun already, there are rumours and speculations going on in Sandalwood about the contestants of the show.

Previously, we had informed you about the list of probable contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5, among which, Hitha Chandrashekar was one of the probable contestant too.

Check Out The Probable List Of Contestants Of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5!

Hitha Chandrashekar is the daughter of actors, Sihi Kahi Chandru and Geetha. With the gossips doing its rounds, we directly approached Hitha Chandrashekar to ask her about the offer from Bigg Boss and the would-be actress has clarified, rubbishing all the rumours.

Yes, Hitha Chandrashekar has confirmed that she has not been approached to be a part of the reality show. She has said that Colors Kananda channel have not approached her to be a contestant on the show.

She has further said that she is busy acting in two films that she has taken up off-late and would rather concentrate on her film career now. She has confirmed that even if approached, her participating in the show is highly doubtful.

Check Out The Probable List Of Contestants Of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5!

Well, that surely means that Hitha Chandrashekar will not be seen on the show. Gossip mongers can now rest in peace.