 »   »   » Making Stills: Take A Look At Pics From The Sets Of Yash's Upcoming Film, K.G.F!

Rocking Star Yash's upcoming film, K.G.F has created a lot of flurry in Sandalwood. Kannada film industry audience have a high expectation from Yash's next venture which is said to be a big budget movie.

Apart from that, K.G.F is also touted to be a milestone in Yash's career as an actor for many reasons. Actor Yash has reportedly prepared himself for months together to get into the skin of the character that he is portraying in the film.

He also has a makeover, a never before seen get-up, with a mane-like-beard. His look from the film is already public as the first look posters of the film were released months ago and it had created a stir among his fans.

Now, a few stills from the making of the movie have been revealed online, which are going viral amongst his fans. Presently, filming for K.G.F is going on in Mysuru and Yash can be seen sporting a retro and rugged look.

In the pictures that were revealed, one can easily guess that Yash is sporting a retro look with bikes and scooters of the yesteryears in the background. Apparently, Yash is believed to be playing a retro character in the film that has a story backdrop in the 1980s.

K.G.F is being helmed by Prashant Neel of Uggram fame and is being produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his home banner, Hombale Films. The film stars Srinidhi Shetty opposite Yash.