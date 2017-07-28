 »   »   » Confirmed! Sharan-Chikkanna’s Raj Vishnu To Release On Aug 4

Sharan's upcoming movie Raj Vishnu has finished its post production work and is geared up for its release. The film team has decided to release the movie on August 4.

The movie is already creating waves of interest as its songs have been very well received by fans. Truth be told, Raj Vishnu is a remake, of the Tamil original, Rajini Murugan.



Raj Vishnu is directed by K. Madesh, who had previously directed the hit movies, Gaja, Raam, Hudugaru and Power.



The movie stars Sharan and Chikkanna in the leading roles. While Sharan plays an ardent fan of Dr. Rajkumar, Chikkanna plays an avid fan of Dr. Vishnuvardhan.



The female lead of the film is played by Vaibhavi Shandilya and also features Roaring Star Sriimurali in a very special role.



The music and the background score for the movie has been composed by Magical Composer, Arjun Janya. A special song in the movie has been entirely dedicated to Rajanna and Vishnu Dada.



The film is produced under the banner, Ramu Films, and will hit the theatres on August 4. It is a comedy film, which also features Srinivasa Murthy and P. Ravishankar in supporting roles.