Bharaate Twitter Review: Sriimurali's Latest Disappoints Fans As Another Masala Family Entertainment

Bharaate, made on a high budget, was one of the most-anticipated films of Sandalwood. The Sriimurali and Sree Leela starrer is helmed by Chethan Kumar, who has already directed two Kannada films. Bharaate is produced by Supreeth under Sri Jagadguru Movies banner. There was a lot of hype surrounding the film since it was first announced, but going by the reviews, it seems to have failed to impress the audiences. While some are saying that the idea of casting 80 artists was a bit too much to handle, the rest have dismissed it to be a disappointment with the usual content. Read below to know what Twitterati has to say about Bharaate.

@KannadaKfi

"#Bharaate : Overall a good family entertainer but but but....swalpa ayurvedic aushadi beku. One for eye sore due to colours thrown at us. Second for headache due to loss of keeping up with the number of characters." - (sic)

@naanallaneenu

"Looks like rich Telugu Film With no story. Please choose movies based on content. @SRIMURALIII We can't watch this cringe compilation. #Bharaate" - (sic)

@vyv11195

"#Bharaate looks like a regular action masala film with same revenge story, hero buildup scenes and few anti gravity fights! ಮಫ್ತಿ ಅನ್ನೋ ಒಂದೊಳ್ಳೆ ಖಡಕ್ ಸಿನಿಮಾದ ನಂತರ ಮುರಳಿ ಅವರ ಕಡೆಯಿಂದ ಭರಾಟೆ ಥರ ಚಿತ್ರ Expect ಮಾಡಿರಲಿಲ್ಲ. Skipping this routine movie." - (sic)

@yaaronaanu

"Looking at reviews for #bharaate im getting scared what this chetan would do to james. Lo lo pls appu sir jote madbeda. Barely hearing people giving good reviews.

Exactly a year ago villain was released. Is it bcz of it?? Pls stop directing mr. Bahaddur bharjari chetan" - (sic)

@smshashiprasad

"#Bharaate A first of its kind hero in the history of #Kannada movies wherein the villains are first thrashed mercilessly and then same hero treats them! I call it #Ayurvedic #fight sequence" - (sic)d