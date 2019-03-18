English
    Darshan Reveals Shocking Details About Kurukshetra! This Is How Much A Part Of Graphics Costs

    Currently, Challenging Star Darshan is celebrating the success of his latest film Yajamana. The mass movie with a social message has turned out to be a hit. Along with Yajamana, Kurukshetra is another film of Darshan's that has been making headlines. It is one of the most awaited movies of 2019 and is reportedly of high budget too. While the fans are awaiting the makers to announce the release date, in an interview with FirstNews Kannada, Darshan has revealed a shocking detail regarding the movie. You would be surprised to learn how much a part of the graphics has cost!

    Darshan Reveals Shocking Details About Kurukshetra!

    When talking about his forthcoming multi-starrer, Darshan said that the food charges of the Kurukshetra's graphics team has come up to Rs 1.3 crore! Yes, you heard it right. The team consists of members from Kerala, who were particular about eating their regional cuisine. Therefore, ever since they started working on the film, they have consumed food worth the amount mentioned above.

    We wonder how much the rest of the work on the film is going to cost the producer Muniratna. However, Darshan wouldn't reveal anything more about the movie. He said the work is in process and hope it comes along well. Kurukshetra was initially supposed to release last year. But, due to extended graphics work, it's been delayed.

    Meanwhile, D Boss' Yajamana is putting up a decent performance in theatres. It received mixed reaction from fans, but managed to gross over Rs 50 crore worldwide. In the interview, Darshan said that he owes the success of the film to the entire team and is happy with the outcome.

    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 16:40 [IST]
