English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Pailwaan Pre-release Business: Sudeep's Sports-centric Film Collects Rs 30 Crore Already?

    By
    |

    Sudeep's sports-centric film Pailwaan is all set to hit theatres this Thursday, September 12. Its impressive trailer managed to gather the entire nation's attention when it was praised by some of the biggest stars from different film industries. Pailwaan's enormity is something we ought to talk about. Besides being made at an alleged budget of Rs 45 crore, it also takes pride in being the only Kannada film to witness a release in maximum languages. According to the latest reports, Sudeep's film has already collected around Rs 30 crore through its pre-release business!

    Pailwaan Pre-release Business: Collects 30 Crore?

    As per Chitraloka reports, Pailwaan is said to have collected around Rs 30 crore through its pre-release business in nine languages. It also says that the movie is made with a budget of Rs 45 crore. However, the team hasn't commented on these figures. Meanwhile, the theatres in Karnataka are experiencing exceptional bookings.

    The multi-starrer helmed by S Krishna will witness a release in nine languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bhojpuri and a few more. It also features Bollywood actress Aakanksha Singh in the lead, who is making her Sandalwood debut with Pailwaan. Suniel Shetty is also entering the Kannada film industry with the role of Sudeep's mentor.

    Previous reports suggested that the movie would be opening in more than 3,000 screens. The makers are also planning on releasing it in five different continents on the same day. If all goes according to the plan, Pailwaan will turn out to be the biggest Kannada release so far.

    More PAILWAAN News

    Read more about: pailwaan sudeep
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 12:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 10, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue