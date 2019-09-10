Pailwaan Pre-release Business: Sudeep's Sports-centric Film Collects Rs 30 Crore Already?

Sudeep's sports-centric film Pailwaan is all set to hit theatres this Thursday, September 12. Its impressive trailer managed to gather the entire nation's attention when it was praised by some of the biggest stars from different film industries. Pailwaan's enormity is something we ought to talk about. Besides being made at an alleged budget of Rs 45 crore, it also takes pride in being the only Kannada film to witness a release in maximum languages. According to the latest reports, Sudeep's film has already collected around Rs 30 crore through its pre-release business!

As per Chitraloka reports, Pailwaan is said to have collected around Rs 30 crore through its pre-release business in nine languages. It also says that the movie is made with a budget of Rs 45 crore. However, the team hasn't commented on these figures. Meanwhile, the theatres in Karnataka are experiencing exceptional bookings.

The multi-starrer helmed by S Krishna will witness a release in nine languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bhojpuri and a few more. It also features Bollywood actress Aakanksha Singh in the lead, who is making her Sandalwood debut with Pailwaan. Suniel Shetty is also entering the Kannada film industry with the role of Sudeep's mentor.

Previous reports suggested that the movie would be opening in more than 3,000 screens. The makers are also planning on releasing it in five different continents on the same day. If all goes according to the plan, Pailwaan will turn out to be the biggest Kannada release so far.