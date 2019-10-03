    Bigg Boss Season 13 Bigg Boss Season 13
      Sri Murali Requests Fans To Not Encourage Piracy Ahead Of Bharaate's Release

      In the last few years, the Kannada film industry has incurred an unimaginable loss due to piracy. Although piracy is not something new, the number of films leaked online was much lesser, compared to the present times. After the infamous Pailwaan piracy mishap, several actors, filmmakers and, producers have come forward to raise their voice against the unethical act. Kannada actor Sri Murali, whose film Bharaate is awaiting release, also requested his fans to not encourage piracy. At a recent press meet, he spoke in detail about the cybercrime and its impact on the industry.

      'Piracy Is Disrespectful To The Industry'

      At a recent press conference, Sri Murali urged fans to refrain from watching pirated films. He said, "A lot of effort goes into making good films. When they fall prey to piracy, it is disrespectful to the Kannada film industry. Please don't encourage the practice."

      Producers Incur Huge Losses

      The actor further explained that producers invest crores in making a film and some of them take on huge loans. "When a film is leaked online, producers face a lot of difficulties. It will also affect their career by tampering the future projects," he added.

      Murali Has A Humble Request

      Sri Murali believes that audiences are the backbone of the film industry. He said films are only made due to fans' blessings. He further emphasised that the industry will grow only when it receives encouragement from the viewers' end.

      Bharaate Slotted For A Month-End Release

      His much-awaited film Bharaate is expected to release by September end. The film has already created a lot of buzz. The romantic family entertainer is helmed by Chethan Kumar and stars Sree Leela as the female lead. Arjun Janya has composed music.

