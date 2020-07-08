Actress Jayanthi Hospitalised Due To Breathing Issues

Veteran actress Kamala Kumari, popularly known as Jayanthi in Kannada film industry, has reportedly been rushed to a hospital after she complained about difficulty in breathing and having a severe asthma attack. A report in Times of India says that Jayanthi has been put on a ventilator and fortunately tested negative for COVID-19.

Jayanthi's son Krishna Kumar confirmed to the portal that Jayanthi's condition is stable now and she is responding to the treatment. For those who are unversed, the Sandalwood actress was stuck at a hotel in Hosapete, near Hampi with her son Krishna Kumar. She returned to Bangalore in an ambulance. She was later shifted to her residence in Bangalore because of her health issues.

Talking about her career, Jayanthi has worked in various Kannada and Tamil films. She has mostly worked with MG Ramachandran aka MGR and Gemini Ganesan. The legendary actress has acted in over 500 films in all the South Indian languages.

Notably, she has acted in Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English shows. She also received many awards for her performance in movies.

We hope Jayanthi gets well soon!