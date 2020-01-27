    For Quick Alerts
      Aishwarya Prasad To Be Seen In A Pivotal Role In Darshan Starrer Roberrt

      Aishwarya Prasad will soon be seen opposite Challenging star Darshan in Roberrt. The highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir will see the model-turned-actor in a prominent role. An official announcement about Aishwarya’s role was recently made by the makers. The Paddehulli fame actress, in a recent interview with TOI, spoke about her role and experience working on the film.

      Aishwarya said, “Getting to work alongside Darshan is a dream come true. I play a traditional village girl who is very bubbly and never tolerates injustice in the society. Darshan’s character has two shades in the film, I am paired opposite him for one of those shades. I was extremely nervous on the first day of the shoot, but Darshan helped me feel comfortable on the set; he also helped me get my North Karnataka diction right.”

      Produced by Umapathy S Gowda, Roberrt also stars Asha Bhat and Sonali Monteiro as the other two leading leads. The action entertainer has an ensemble cast of Jagapati Babu, Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro, Ravi Kishan, Chikkanna and Shivaraj K R Pete in pivotal roles. The music for the film has been composed by Arjun Janya and Tharun and also boasts of Sudhakar S Raj’s cinematography.

      The cast and crew recently wrapped the shooting of the film after a 108-day schedule in Bengaluru. The movie has been shot at various location in Puducherry, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Varanasi. Meanwhile, the makers are currently busy with the post-production work and re-recording process. Roberrt is all set to hit the silver screens on April 9, 2020.

      darshan roberrt aishwarya prasad
      Story first published: Monday, January 27, 2020, 18:38 [IST]
