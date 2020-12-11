Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8: Here’s The Tentative List Of Contestants

After Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, Bigg Boss is all set to go on floors in Kannada. Interestingly, Sandalwood star Kiccha Sudeep will be taking charge of the show as the host again. If reports are to be believed, the show will be premiered from the third week of January on Colors Kannada. Ever since the reports came out about the show, fans can't keep calm to know who will be entering the madhouse.

Amidst all the excitement, a latest report published in a leading portal says that the show will have 16 contestants. Notably, the report suggests that the makers have already finalized eight contestants for the 100 days long show. As per the tentative list of contestants, Bigg Boss Kannada 8 will have actor Anirudh Jakaar, newsreader Heeregowdar, Divya, Tik Tok queen Sonu Gowda, Drone Prathap and Bindu Gowda. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

The report further states that Bigg Boss Kannada 8 will not only be having celebrities, but also commoners as contestants. Well, the final list of contestants will be revealed only at the grand premiere of Kannada Bigg Boss 8.

For the unversed, the current seasons of Bigg Boss in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu are getting a solid response from the viewers. Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 has reached closer to its finale. Talking about the last season of Bigg Boss Kannada, Shine Shetty emerged as the winner of season 7 while Kuri Prathap ended up as the runner-up.

Now, after this report, it would be interesting to know the final list of contestants.

