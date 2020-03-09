OMG! Kichcha Sudeep’s Kotigobba 3 Teaser Removed From YouTube Over Copyright Issue

Kichcha Sudeep's most-awaited film Kotigobba 3 is directed by Shiva Karthik. Amidst the solid buzz around the Kannada film, the actor shared a teaser of Kotigobba 3 on social media on February 21. However, as per the latest reports, Kotigobba 3 teaser has been removed from YouTube due to copyright claim.

Kotigobba 3 teaser was loved by all and Kichcha Sudeep fans were all excited to watch the film in the theatre. However, a person named Sanjay Kumar PAL informed YouTube about the teaser. After his copyright claim, the video streaming platform removed the Kotigobba 3 teaser.

But on the other side, Kichcha Sudeep asked fans not to take any tension as they will upload it the Kotigobba 3 teaser soon. He wrote, "This aint any trouble in comparison to the trouble mankind is facing at the moment. This joke called trouble to K3 wil be delt wth at easeeeee. Teaser wil b online asap, maybe tmrw itself. N The release wil happen wth the respect it deserves."(sic)

As per the report published in a leading website, Kichcha Sudeep and the rest of the team shot some important sequences in Poland last year. However, the producers of film Kotigobba 3 have been stuck in the controversy regarding pending dues.

For those who are unversed, the production house of Kotigobba 3, Rambabu Productions, had reportedly sought the services of Vibrant Ltd in Poland, who helped the film's team in getting permissions to shoot the scenes. Later, the Poland company had filed a complaint with the police stating that the production house has forged bank statements and haven't paid a huge sum of Rs 88.8 lakh.

Now, reports are doing the rounds that Kotigobba 3's release might be affected due to all the trouble the Kichcha Sudeep-starrer is facing.