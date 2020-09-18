Sandalwood Drug Racket: CCB Summons Akul Balaji, Aryann Santhosh; Actors Confirm To Be Present

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has reportedly sent notices to three more people which includes Kannada stars Akul Balaji, Aryann Santhosh and former MLA's son Yuvaraj, in connection with the ongoing drug scandal in Bengaluru. According to India Today report, the three suspects have been summoned to appear before CCB tomorrow at 10 am. CCB's notices to known faces in Kannada film industry have indeed shocked the Sandalwood celebs.

After interrogating Sandalwood stars Diganth and Aindrita Ray in connection with drug racket, CCB officials reportedly gathered information and decided to enquire Aryann Santhosh, Akul Balaji and Yuvaraj. For the unversed, Aryann and Akul are former Bigg Boss Kannada 2 contestants, while Yuvaraj is the son of former MLA Devaraj. Notably, Aryann Santhosh and Akul Balaji have confirmed to be present for questioning by the CCB tomorrow.

Akul Balaji told Times of India, "I am not sure what this notice is about, but I will definitely be present for this inquiry. I will cooperate and share whatever information in required from me. I was told that they needed information from me regarding an FIR, so I will be there at 10 am as requested."

On the other hand, Aryann Santhosh told the portal, "I will be present and shall share whatever is requested from me. I do not have any connection with the ongoing drug scandal. I will not deny that I am friends with the people who have been taken in as accused or have been interrogated. I will cooperate and comply with the CCB on what is requested from me."

Meanwhile, Kannada actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani are in custody till September 28. The CCB has so far arrested 14 people in connection with the Sandalwood drug racket.

