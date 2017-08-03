 »   »   » Indian Cricketers, Veda Krishnamurthy And Rajeshwari Gayakwad To Appear On Super Talk Time Show!

Everybody remembers the final of ICC Women's World Cup, 2017. India lost to England to become the runner up, but it gave much needed attention to the women's team.

Even though the Indian women's team lost, they gained huge respect from the entire nation. The nation supported them for their achievement and lauded their hard work.

Out of the 16 members team, two of them were from Karnataka - Veda Krishnamurthy and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

In the nail-biting finals, Veda Krishnamurthy, a middle order batswoman, swiftly hit a half century in very less number of balls while Rajeshwari Gayakwad vacuumed up the wickets with her left-arm spin balls.

These two ladies have given it their all in the finals and are now basking in the well-deserved glory. Having said that, the two will be seen making an appearance on Indian television.

Yes, the two female cricketers will be seen on the Kannada small screen. Did these cricketers bag an offer?

Read more..