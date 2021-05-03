Director Naveen Passes Away Due To COVID-19

The second wave of Coronavirus is devastating as cases in India have increased to over 3 lakh. Bangalore alone has seen cases above 20k in the past few days now. Not just common man, many celebrities too have been infected by the virus and many even lost their lives. Young filmmaker Naveen, who was suffering from COVID-19 infection, also succumbed to the virus recently. He was 36.

According to TOI report, Naveen who hailed from Mandya, has been laid to rest in his hometown. The untimely demise of the young director has left his family members, friends and well-wishers in shock.

Naveen had made his debut as director with Oneday in 2011, which featured Appu Venkatesh and Revanna.

This is the fourth death in Sandalwood due to COVID-19 this year. In April, veteran Sandalwood poster designer and director Mastan breathed his last due to Coronavirus. Actor and producer Dr DS Manjunath also passed away due to the deadly virus. Renowned Kannada film producer Ramu, who was married to Sandalwood superstar Malashree, died due to COVID-19 complications on April 26.