Kantara Day 50 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Rishab Shetty's Blockbuster Continues Successful Run

Rishab Shetty's film Kantara was released along with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 in only Kannada on September 30. Little did we know back then that this film is going to rewrite the records of the entire Kannada film industry and takes it to international acclaim after Yash's KGF 1 & 2. After 50 days, the film is continuing to run successfully in theatres all over the country.

Kantara was released amid low expectations. Following the reviews for it, Rishab Shetty's film has been dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam as well. The film became a massive success in all languages and minted money for its distributors and producers.

Take a look at the day-wise box office collection of Kantara from all languages here:

Day 1: Rs 1.95 Crore

Day 2: Rs 2.65 Crore

Day 3: Rs 4.9 Crore

Day 4: Rs 3.7 Crore

Day 5: Rs 5 Crore

Day 6: Rs 7.1 Crore

Day 7: Rs 5 Crore

Day 8: Rs 5.8 Crore

Day 9: Rs 8.15 Crore

Day 10: Rs 9.64 Crore

Day 11: Rs 5.13 Crore

Day 12: Rs 5.8 Crore

Day 13: Rs 4.64 Crore

Day 14: Rs 3.86 Crore

Day 15: Rs 5.54 Crore

Day 16: Rs 14.3 Crore

Day 17: Rs 18.15 Crore

Day 18: Rs 8.6 Crore

Day 19: Rs 7.56 Crore

Day 20: Rs 7.5 Crore

Day 21: Rs 6.6 Crore

Day 22: Rs 5.9 Crore

Day 23: Rs 9.65 Crore

Day 24: Rs 11.5 Crore

Day 25: Rs 9.45 Crore

Day 26: Rs 7.9 Crore

Day 27: Rs 8.6 Crore

Day 28: Rs 6.15 Crore

Day 29: Rs 6.1 Crore

Day 30: Rs 9.50 Crore

Day 31: Rs 13.05 Crore

Day 32: Rs 5.99 Crore

Day 33: Rs 7.83 Crore

Day 34: Rs 4.62 Crore

Day 35: Rs 4.21 Crore

Day 36: Rs 3.69 Crore

Day 37: Rs 6.65 Crore

Day 38: Rs 8.16 Crore

Day 39: Rs 3.28 Crore

Day 40: Rs 3.75 Crore

Day 41: Rs 2.51 Crore

Day 42: Rs 2.13 Crore

Day 43: Rs 2.27 Crore

Day 44: Rs 2.30 Crore

Day 45: Rs 4.65 Crore

Day 46: Rs 1.46 Crore

Day 47: Rs 1.38 Crore

Day 48: Rs 1.38 Crore

Day 49: Rs 1.26 Crore

Day 50: Rs 85 Lakh

Total 50 Days Collection: Rs 299.43 Crore

The film stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, and Pramod Shetty among others in crucial roles. The movie was produced by Vijay Kiragandur on the Hombale Films banner on a budget of about Rs 16 Crore.

Raj B Shetty looked into the directional duties along with Rishab as Rishab also had to perform the protagonist's role in the village drama that upholds the culture of Tulu Nadu. The movie introduced the country to Bhootha Kola, Kambala, and the legend of Panjurli.

Kantara's Cinematography was handled by Arvind S Kashyap. KM Prakash and Pratheek Shetty worked as its editors and the film's music is composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath.