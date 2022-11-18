    For Quick Alerts
      Kantara Day 50 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Rishab Shetty's Blockbuster Continues Successful Run

      Rishab Shetty's film Kantara was released along with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 in only Kannada on September 30. Little did we know back then that this film is going to rewrite the records of the entire Kannada film industry and takes it to international acclaim after Yash's KGF 1 & 2. After 50 days, the film is continuing to run successfully in theatres all over the country.

      Kantara was released amid low expectations. Following the reviews for it, Rishab Shetty's film has been dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam as well. The film became a massive success in all languages and minted money for its distributors and producers.

      Take a look at the day-wise box office collection of Kantara from all languages here:

      Day 1: Rs 1.95 Crore
      Day 2: Rs 2.65 Crore
      Day 3: Rs 4.9 Crore
      Day 4: Rs 3.7 Crore
      Day 5: Rs 5 Crore
      Day 6: Rs 7.1 Crore
      Day 7: Rs 5 Crore
      Day 8: Rs 5.8 Crore
      Day 9: Rs 8.15 Crore
      Day 10: Rs 9.64 Crore
      Day 11: Rs 5.13 Crore
      Day 12: Rs 5.8 Crore
      Day 13: Rs 4.64 Crore
      Day 14: Rs 3.86 Crore
      Day 15: Rs 5.54 Crore
      Day 16: Rs 14.3 Crore
      Day 17: Rs 18.15 Crore
      Day 18: Rs 8.6 Crore
      Day 19: Rs 7.56 Crore
      Day 20: Rs 7.5 Crore
      Day 21: Rs 6.6 Crore
      Day 22: Rs 5.9 Crore
      Day 23: Rs 9.65 Crore
      Day 24: Rs 11.5 Crore
      Day 25: Rs 9.45 Crore
      Day 26: Rs 7.9 Crore
      Day 27: Rs 8.6 Crore
      Day 28: Rs 6.15 Crore
      Day 29: Rs 6.1 Crore
      Day 30: Rs 9.50 Crore
      Day 31: Rs 13.05 Crore
      Day 32: Rs 5.99 Crore
      Day 33: Rs 7.83 Crore
      Day 34: Rs 4.62 Crore
      Day 35: Rs 4.21 Crore
      Day 36: Rs 3.69 Crore
      Day 37: Rs 6.65 Crore
      Day 38: Rs 8.16 Crore
      Day 39: Rs 3.28 Crore
      Day 40: Rs 3.75 Crore
      Day 41: Rs 2.51 Crore
      Day 42: Rs 2.13 Crore
      Day 43: Rs 2.27 Crore
      Day 44: Rs 2.30 Crore
      Day 45: Rs 4.65 Crore
      Day 46: Rs 1.46 Crore
      Day 47: Rs 1.38 Crore
      Day 48: Rs 1.38 Crore
      Day 49: Rs 1.26 Crore
      Day 50: Rs 85 Lakh

      Total 50 Days Collection: Rs 299.43 Crore

      The film stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, and Pramod Shetty among others in crucial roles. The movie was produced by Vijay Kiragandur on the Hombale Films banner on a budget of about Rs 16 Crore.

      Raj B Shetty looked into the directional duties along with Rishab as Rishab also had to perform the protagonist's role in the village drama that upholds the culture of Tulu Nadu. The movie introduced the country to Bhootha Kola, Kambala, and the legend of Panjurli.

      Kantara's Cinematography was handled by Arvind S Kashyap. KM Prakash and Pratheek Shetty worked as its editors and the film's music is composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath.

      Story first published: Friday, November 18, 2022, 17:06 [IST]
