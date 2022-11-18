Kantara Day 50 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Rishab Shetty's Blockbuster Continues Successful Run
Rishab Shetty's film Kantara was released along with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 in only Kannada on September 30. Little did we know back then that this film is going to rewrite the records of the entire Kannada film industry and takes it to international acclaim after Yash's KGF 1 & 2. After 50 days, the film is continuing to run successfully in theatres all over the country.
Kantara was released amid low expectations. Following the reviews for it, Rishab Shetty's film has been dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam as well. The film became a massive success in all languages and minted money for its distributors and producers.
Take a look at the day-wise box office collection of Kantara from all languages here:
Day
1:
Rs
1.95
Crore
Day 2: Rs 2.65 Crore
Day 3: Rs 4.9 Crore
Day 4: Rs 3.7 Crore
Day 5: Rs 5 Crore
Day 6: Rs 7.1 Crore
Day 7: Rs 5 Crore
Day 8: Rs 5.8 Crore
Day 9: Rs 8.15 Crore
Day 10: Rs 9.64 Crore
Day 11: Rs 5.13 Crore
Day 12: Rs 5.8 Crore
Day 13: Rs 4.64 Crore
Day 14: Rs 3.86 Crore
Day 15: Rs 5.54 Crore
Day 16: Rs 14.3 Crore
Day 17: Rs 18.15 Crore
Day 18: Rs 8.6 Crore
Day 19: Rs 7.56 Crore
Day 20: Rs 7.5 Crore
Day 21: Rs 6.6 Crore
Day 22: Rs 5.9 Crore
Day 23: Rs 9.65 Crore
Day 24: Rs 11.5 Crore
Day 25: Rs 9.45 Crore
Day 26: Rs 7.9 Crore
Day 27: Rs 8.6 Crore
Day 28: Rs 6.15 Crore
Day 29: Rs 6.1 Crore
Day 30: Rs 9.50 Crore
Day 31: Rs 13.05 Crore
Day 32: Rs 5.99 Crore
Day 33: Rs 7.83 Crore
Day 34: Rs 4.62 Crore
Day 35: Rs 4.21 Crore
Day 36: Rs 3.69 Crore
Day 37: Rs 6.65 Crore
Day 38: Rs 8.16 Crore
Day 39: Rs 3.28 Crore
Day 40: Rs 3.75 Crore
Day 41: Rs 2.51 Crore
Day 42: Rs 2.13 Crore
Day 43: Rs 2.27 Crore
Day 44: Rs 2.30 Crore
Day 45: Rs 4.65 Crore
Day 46: Rs 1.46 Crore
Day 47: Rs 1.38 Crore
Day 48: Rs 1.38 Crore
Day 49: Rs 1.26 Crore
Day 50: Rs 85 Lakh
Total 50 Days Collection: Rs 299.43 Crore
The film stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, and Pramod Shetty among others in crucial roles. The movie was produced by Vijay Kiragandur on the Hombale Films banner on a budget of about Rs 16 Crore.
Raj B Shetty looked into the directional duties along with Rishab as Rishab also had to perform the protagonist's role in the village drama that upholds the culture of Tulu Nadu. The movie introduced the country to Bhootha Kola, Kambala, and the legend of Panjurli.
Kantara's Cinematography was handled by Arvind S Kashyap. KM Prakash and Pratheek Shetty worked as its editors and the film's music is composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath.