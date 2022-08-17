Kiran Yogeshwar On Her Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Journey: I Did Experience Language Barrier Yet Gave My Best

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT recently witnessed the first eviction of the season. Host Kiccha Sudeep announced this past weekend that Kiran Yogeshwar was being eliminated from the Bigg Boss house.

The actress-dancer has now opened up about her journey on the show in an interview with ETimes TV. Kiran said, "My mind is still inside the Bigg Boss house. Little did I know I would get evicted this early. I am unable to accept the fact that I'm evicted early. I was prepared to continue my Bigg Boss journey to season 9 as well."

She went on to add, "I was active and hard-working. I did win tasks, shared a good rapport with my co-contestants, been active in the kitchen department, and whatnot. I did not get much camera attention and viewers did not get to see my best side. This might be a reason for my early eviction."

Kiran further shared that initially, she did find it difficult to sync in with what the housemates were conversing as she happens to be a non-Kannadiga and there was a little language barrier. However, as days passed by, the actress revealed that everyone started liking her for who she was.

After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, Kiran was informed by her parents that none of the contestants had said anything behind her back. The actress feels this is a big win for her as there were no negative comments passed against her by her housemates. She concluded her interview by stating that she is looking forward to working in the Kannada entertainment industry.