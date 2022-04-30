Jaideep Ahlawat Is Charging Rs 20 Crore For Paatal Lok Season 2: Report

Amazon Prime Video recently announced 40 new titles set to release in the coming months. Among the list was the awaited season 2 of the hit crime thriller Paatal Lok. The show first released in 2020 and became one of the highly appreciated shows of the year, as well as the turning point for actor Jaideep Ahlawat's career.

Jaideep Ahlawat who played Hathiram Chaudhary became the most sought after actor in the industry as the show became an overnight hit. Since then, Jaideep has been part of major films and shows including Khaali Peeli, Baaghi 3, Ajeeb Daastaans, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and web show Bloody Brothers.

Now a report has revealed that Jaideep has raised his fees to a sum of Rs 20 Crore for season 2 of Paatal Lok. An insider close to the development told Pinkvilla, "One success can change the tide for all the actors. Our industry respects talent and success. Jaideep is one of the key reasons for Pataal Lok to succeed. While the actor was paid a nominal amount of 40 lakh for the first season, his salary has gone up by 50 times for the second season."

"He is paid a handsome sum of Rs 20 crore for season two of Paatal Lok," the source added, saying that it is a common norm to hike the actors' fees with every passing season. However, for Jaideep, it is a success story which none expected. Reportedly, the actor's fees for films is still lower.

Meanwhile, Paatal Lok also starred Gul Panag, Abhishek Banerjee, Neeraj Kabi and Swastika Mukherjee in pivotal roles. Season 2 of the series is expected to go on floors by 2023.