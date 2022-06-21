Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Will Open Up About Divorce With Naga Chaitanya On Karan Johar's Chat Show

Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu
for
months
has
been
making
headlines
after
her
separation
from
Naga
Chaitanya.
The
actress
who
has
remained
mum
about
the
divorce
reportedly
will
open
up
about
the
same
during
her
first
appearance
on
Koffee
With
Karan
Season
7.
Samantha
is
expected
to
disclose
the
reasons
for
her
divorce
from
her
ex-husband.
For
the
unversed,
the
Kaathuvaakula
Rendu
Kaadhal
actress
announced
her
separation
from
Naga
Chaitanya
on
October
2,
2021.
The
couple
ended
their
four-year
marriage
due
to
irreconcilable
differences
and
the
legal
proceedings
are
still
underway.
According
to
Etime
report,
she
talked
about
when
obligated
to
respond
to
one
of
the
questions.
The
source
revealed
that
Samantha
talked
about
their
difference
in
the
most
humble
manner.
However,
it
is
unclear
whether
the
question
and
her
response
will
make
it
into
the
final
cut
of
the
episode.
On
the
work
front,
Samantha
will
be
seen
in
several
south
Indian
films
like
next
in
Yashoda,
Kushi
and
Shaakuntalam.
She
also
has
an
untitled
film
with
Shantharuban
as
well
as
her
first
foreign
film,
Arrangements
of
Love.
Notably,
Koffee
with
Karan
Season
7
will
begin
streaming
on
Disney+
Hotstar
from
July
7,
2022.