Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Will Open Up About Divorce With Naga Chaitanya On Karan Johar's Chat Show

Samantha Ruth Prabhu for months has been making headlines after her separation from Naga Chaitanya. The actress who has remained mum about the divorce reportedly will open up about the same during her first appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 7. Samantha is expected to disclose the reasons for her divorce from her ex-husband.

Koffee With Karan 7 Teaser: Karan Johar's Chat Show All Set To Premiere On July 7

For the unversed, the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya on October 2, 2021. The couple ended their four-year marriage due to irreconcilable differences and the legal proceedings are still underway. According to Etime report, she talked about when obligated to respond to one of the questions.

The source revealed that Samantha talked about their difference in the most humble manner. However, it is unclear whether the question and her response will make it into the final cut of the episode.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts To Alleged Relationship Rumours Of Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala!

On the work front, Samantha will be seen in several south Indian films like next in Yashoda, Kushi and Shaakuntalam. She also has an untitled film with Shantharuban as well as her first foreign film, Arrangements of Love.

Notably, Koffee with Karan Season 7 will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from July 7, 2022.