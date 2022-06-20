Koffee With Karan 7 Teaser: Karan Johar's Chat Show All Set To Premiere On July 7

Earlier this year, Karan Johar revealed that Koffee With Karan would not be returning to daily television and will be moving to Star's streaming platform for all future seasons. Now, the filmmaker turned host has announced the premiere date of Koffee With Karan Season 7 as July 7, 2022.

Father's Day 2022: Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan & Others Wish Their Dads

Karan also shared a new teaser for the show on Sunday (June 19). The video shared on his Instagram account showed the clip of actors Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and others from the previous seasons of the chat show.

At the end, Karan Johar addressed the fans and promised that this season will be bigger, better and more beautiful. He captioned the post as, "Guess who's back? And this time with some hot piping brew! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 starts 7th July only on Disney+ Hotstar!".

Many fans as well as fellow actors took to the comments section showing support for the show. Take a look at the post,

Earlier in a statement on Instagram, Karan has celebrated the show and the huge fan following it garnered in 18 years. He wrote, "Started season 7 of #koffeewithkaran ... it's been 18 years since I first started this show ... I can't believe I have been Brewing this Kuppa for so long ! Thank you for all the love!"

According to reports, season 7 of Koffee With Karan will see actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, who are expected to be the first guests on the red couch. Both the actors will soon feature in KJo's upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Akshay Kumar To Play The Lead Role In Dostana 2 Post Kartik Aaryan's Exit?

The film will mark the filmmaker's return to the director's chair. It also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.