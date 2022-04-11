Sudhanshu Pandey On Playing Vanraj In Anupamaa’s Web Series: Viewers Will See Formative Years Of My Character

Sudhanshu Pandey has been receiving a positive response from the audience for his grey-shade character in the Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupamaa. After getting enough love for an ongoing TV show, the makers are now all set to come up with the 11-episode web series Anupama - Namaste America. The shooting for the show has already started and fans got excited after seeing Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly as the young Vanraj and Anupama.

Talking about Vanraj, the character is considered as one of the most complex characters in Indian TV shows right now. Sudhanshu Pandey impressed everyone by showing different shades of him in his character. For the Anupama - Namaste America web series, he will also be showing more complexities through his acting.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the Anupamaa actor said, "One of the biggest differences between acting for OTT and television is that, for television, you play a character for a very long time. If you do not enjoy the character, then it becomes very taxing. I feel grateful that I was given a character like Vanraj, who has so many shades and layers. His relationship with every single character reveals a different side to him, which is unique. It allowed me to explore multiple aspects of masculinity in each episode. In Anupama- Namaste America, viewers will see the formative years of Vanraj's character and am sure that they will enjoy him."

Talking about Anupama - Namaste America, the show also stars Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Puja Banerjee and others in key roles. The show will be out on April 25, 2022, on Disney+ Hotstar. Coming back to Anupamaa, the show also stars Gaurav Khanna, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Madalsa Sharma and others in pivotal roles.