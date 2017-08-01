 »   »   » Box Office Chart (July 24 – 30): Vikram Vedha Gives Other Malayalam Movies A Run For Their Money!

The final week of July didn't have any big surprises in store but interestingly, the industry witnessed Vikram Vedha, the most talked about Tamil movie of recent times, making a big impact at the Kerala box office.

Vikram Vedha, made it to the theatres on July 21, 2017 and this film directed by Pushkar-Gayathri team has won rave reviews. Audiences have loved the performances of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in Vikram Vedha.



Importantly, Vikram Vedha have offered a tight competition for other Malayalam movies at the Kerala box office. Meanwhile, the past week also witnessed the arrival of the Malayalam movie Kadam Katha, which hit the theatres on July 28, 2017.



Here, we take you through the top 5 movies at the Kerala box office, in the past week..



5. Dunkirk Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk has been receiving some sensational reviews. This war-based movie has attracted Malayalam film audiences, as well. The film is doing a steady business in city centres like Ernakulam, Trivandrum, Thrissur and the multiplex audiences have lapped up this film.

Box Office Meter: Above Average

4. Kadam Kadha Kadam Kadha, directed by Senthil Rajan and featuring Joju George and Vinay Forrt in the lead roles did get a big release on July 28, 207. According to the trade reports, the film, has had a decent start at the box office, with the film fetching above 90 Lakhs on its first weekend.

Box Office Meter: Average Opening

3. Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, directed by Dileesh Pothan has already emerged as a blockbuster. The film had a strong start and crossed the 10-Crore mark at the Kerala box office.

Now, the film has completed one month of its run but there was a dip in the box office collections of the movie, in the past week. According to the trade reports, the film has fetched approximately 16-Crores from its 30 days of run in Kerala.

Box Office Meter: Blockbuster

2. Vikram Vedha Vikram Vedha rightly deserves the sweet run that the film is now enjoying in Kerala. The film, did get an average start but with the film receiving unanimously positive reviews, this R Madhavan-Vijay Sethupathi starrer has found a place in the box office chart.

If reports are to be believed, the film has already crossed the 5-Crore mark at the Kerala box office and the second week also looks promising one for the movie at the Kerala box office.

Box Office Meter: Hit

1. Sunday Holiday Sunday Holiday, which hit the theatres by the mid of July, has finally made it to the top spot. The movie has had a good run in majority of the centres and if the latest reports are to be believed, the film has touched the 12-Crore mark at the Kerala box office.

In the past week, the film emerged as one of the top grossing Malayalam movies. By all means, the film could be given the tag of one of the biggest hits of Asif Ali in the recent times.

Box Office Meter: Superhit



Well, Vikram Vedha and Sunday Holiday are expected to continue their good run in this week, as well. Meanwhile, the upcoming week will witness the arrival of some big movies like Varnyathil Aashanka, Chunkzz etc.



Along with it, Shahrukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal will also hit the theatres, this week. Let us wait and see to know what impact these movies will make at the Kerala box office.