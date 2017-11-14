 »   »   » Children's Day Special: Best Malayalam Movies That Revolved Around Kids!

Our industry is well-known for making Malayalam movies which could stand the test of time. The expertise of the film-makers from Mollywood in handling variety of genres is commendable.
Mollywood has witnessed a good number of Malayalam movies, which handled children-based themes. While many of them turned out to be successful, certain others failed to make the proper connect.
In the 1980s and the 1990s, there came many Malayalam movies, which went on to become the all-time favourites of kids. Even now, the young film-makers are coming in with some fresh concepts, which give an all new take on children-based concepts. On this Children's day, here we take you through some of the Malayalam movies, which best narrated the tales revolving around children.
My Dear Kuttichathan (1984)
We simply can't find a better way to start the list. My Dear Kuttichathan has that freshness in it, which appeals not only to kids but to all sections of the audiences. The first ever 3D film in India, directed by Jijo Punnoose, has transcended time and generations and is still among the hot favourites of many. It is one such children-based Malayalam film which fetched an all-time blockbuster status.
Manu Uncle (1988)
Mammootty had played the title role in this 1988 movie. At the same time, a group of kids also played equally important roles in Manu Uncle. Interestingly, the story of the film moves through the adventures of these characters and Manu Uncle. It is one such film, which you can watch umpteen number of times.
Abhayam (1991)
Abhayam, directed by Sivan and featuring Tarun Kumar in the lead role handled an innovative concept. The National award-winning movie narrated the tale of an 8-year-old boy named Vinu and his journey towards the place where he really wants to be.
Yodha (1992)
This Mohanlal starrer isn't a children-based film but the movie had a child playing an equally important role in it. This adventure based film has gone on to attain a cult classic status and is loved by kids and adults alike.
Manjadikuru (2012)
The feel fondly named as nostalgia has been served to the best extent in this film, directed by Anjali Menon. The movie takes the audiences through the good old days of childhood. One of the finest films of this genre, which you shouldn't miss.
Philips And The Monkey Pen (2013)
This one is the best representative of new age cinema in this list. Philips And The Monkey Pen took us to the wonderful world of a bunch of kids with an inspiring tale to narrate. A cute little film that could be watched many times without a single minute of boredom.
Ottaal (2015)
Ottaal is quite different from the other films in this list. It narrated a realistic tale and one can't finish watching this moving tale without shedding a drop of tear. Ottaal, directed by Jayaraj did win numerous awards in various International Film Festivals.