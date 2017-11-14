 »   »   » Children's Day Special: Best Malayalam Movies That Revolved Around Kids!

Our industry is well-known for making Malayalam movies which could stand the test of time. The expertise of the film-makers from Mollywood in handling variety of genres is commendable.

Mollywood has witnessed a good number of Malayalam movies, which handled children-based themes. While many of them turned out to be successful, certain others failed to make the proper connect.



In the 1980s and the 1990s, there came many Malayalam movies, which went on to become the all-time favourites of kids. Even now, the young film-makers are coming in with some fresh concepts, which give an all new take on children-based concepts. On this Children's day, here we take you through some of the Malayalam movies, which best narrated the tales revolving around children.

