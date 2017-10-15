 »   »   » WOW! Dulquer Salmaan Continues To Rule The Kochi Multiplexes!

Dulquer Salmaan, the most popular young actor of Mollywood is definitely having a great time. With back-to-back hits, Dulquer Salmaan has cemented his place as the young superstar of the Malayalam film industry.
The actor started off the year with Jomonte Suviseshangal, which had hit the theatres in the month of January. Later, it was followed by movies like Comrade In America, Parava, Solo etc.
Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan and his movies did script a new record at the Kochi multiplexes, as well. The young actor now has the maximum number of Malayalam movies in the 1-Crore club at the Kochi multiplexes.
Now, Dulquer Salmaan has taken a bigger lead with the recent film Parava, in which he did a crucial role..
Parava Crosses the 1-Crore Mark
Parava, which had hit the theatres on September 21, 2017 is continuing its amazing run in the theatres. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film has crossed the 1-Crore mark at the Kochi multiplexes from its 24 days of run.
10th Film Of Dulquer Salmaan To Reach The Coveted Club..
Parava is the 10th film of Dulquer Salmaan, which has made it to the coveted club. His previous films, including Parava, has made it to the 1-Crore club.
Dulquer Salmaan Films That Made It To The Club..
Dulqueer Salmaan movies have always had a grand run at the Kochi multiplexes. This magnificent tryst started off with the film Usthad Hotel. Later, Dulquer Salmaan movies like ABCD, Bangalore Days, Vikramadithyan, Charlie, Kammatipaadam, Kali, Jomonte Suviseshangal, Comrade In America, Parava etc., also entered the club.
Solo
Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan's most recent release Solo, is having an average run at the Kochi multiplexes. The film had an amazing start but there were a reduction in the number of shows in the second week. It will be tough for the movie to enter the 1-Crore club.