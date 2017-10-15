 »   »   » WOW! Dulquer Salmaan Continues To Rule The Kochi Multiplexes!

Dulquer Salmaan, the most popular young actor of Mollywood is definitely having a great time. With back-to-back hits, Dulquer Salmaan has cemented his place as the young superstar of the Malayalam film industry.

The actor started off the year with Jomonte Suviseshangal, which had hit the theatres in the month of January. Later, it was followed by movies like Comrade In America, Parava, Solo etc.



Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan and his movies did script a new record at the Kochi multiplexes, as well. The young actor now has the maximum number of Malayalam movies in the 1-Crore club at the Kochi multiplexes.



Now, Dulquer Salmaan has taken a bigger lead with the recent film Parava, in which he did a crucial role..

