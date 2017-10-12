 »   »   » WOW! Dulquer Salmaan Has The Maximum Number Of Movies In This Elite List!

Dulquer Salmaan, with the phonomenal success of his movies, has shown the industry his amazing star power and fan following. Most of his films of the recent past have got a big opening and that speaks volumes about his crowd pulling capability.
Recently, Dulquer Salmaan's Solo, directed by Nejoy Nambiar had hit the theatres. The film, which made a grand release did get a real big opening and has entered the list of top 10 day 1 grossers (Malayalam movies) at the Kerala box office.
Well, the list is led by Mammootty's The Great Father and is followed Mohanlal's Pulimurugan and Velipadinte Pusthakam. Interestingly, Dulquer Salmaan has the maximum number of movies in this elits list. Read on to know about those movies..
Solo
Solo, which had hit the theatres on October 5, 2017 did get a big release and the film got an equally big opening at the box office. According to the trade reports, Solo managed to fetch 3.4 Crores approximately on its first day from Kerala. At present, Solo is at the fourth spot in the list of top day 1 grossing Malayalam movies.
Comrade In America - CIA
Comrade In America - CIA, the Amal Neerad-Dulquer salmaan movie graced the theatres in the month of May amidst huge expectations. The film received a grand welcome and it fetched 3.09 Crores on its opening day. Comrade In America is placed at the fifth spot in the list.
Parava
Parava, the film directed by Soubin Shahir got a magnanimous opening. The film that features Dulquer Salmaan in a very special role did open to rave reviews. According to the trade reports, Parava fetched 2.8 Crores on its day 1 and is at the sixth spot in the top 10 list.
Jomonte Suviseshangal
Jomonte Suviseshangal, which marked Dulquer Salmaan's first association with Sathyan Anthikkad did set the box office on fire. On the first day, the movie collected above 2.7 Crores thus getting a perfect start at the box office. The film is placed at the seventh spot in he list of the top 10 day 1 grossers of Mollywood.