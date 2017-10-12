 »   »   » WOW! Dulquer Salmaan Has The Maximum Number Of Movies In This Elite List!

Dulquer Salmaan, with the phonomenal success of his movies, has shown the industry his amazing star power and fan following. Most of his films of the recent past have got a big opening and that speaks volumes about his crowd pulling capability.

Recently, Dulquer Salmaan's Solo, directed by Nejoy Nambiar had hit the theatres. The film, which made a grand release did get a real big opening and has entered the list of top 10 day 1 grossers (Malayalam movies) at the Kerala box office.



Well, the list is led by Mammootty's The Great Father and is followed Mohanlal's Pulimurugan and Velipadinte Pusthakam. Interestingly, Dulquer Salmaan has the maximum number of movies in this elits list. Read on to know about those movies..

