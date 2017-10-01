 »   »   » IT’S OFFICIAL! Jayaram & Kunchacko Boban To Team Up For Ramesh Pisharody’s Directorial Debut!

Earlier, there were reports doing the rounds that popular standup comedian and actor Ramesh Pisharody is all set to don the hat of a director and his debut venture will feature Jayaram in the lead role.

Now, here is an official confirmation regarding the project. Ramesh Pisharody himself has officially announced the project and interestingly, the film will also feature Kunchacko Boban in the lead role along with Jayaram.

Ramesh Pisharody took to Facebook to officially announce the project on the auspicious occasion of Vidyarambham. He send out an announcement teaser of the project. Take a look at the same..

Reportedly, the debut directorial venture of Ramesh Pisharody has been named as Panchavarnathatha. Anusree has been roped in to play the leading lady in the movie. Importantly, this upcoming film will feature Jayaram in a never seen before look.

Panchavarnatha will be produced by popular actor Maniyanpillai Raju. Under the banner Saptha Tharang Cinema. The script of the film has been jointly penned by Ramesh Pisharody and Hari P Nair.

Well, this project is definitely a one worth waiting for. Reportedly, Panchavarnathatha will go on floors early next year.