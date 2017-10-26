 »   »   » Kunchacko Boban's Next Gets A Title!

Kunchacko Boban, the romantic hero of Malayalam cinema is extremely busy with some highly promising projects in his kitty. Interestingly, Kunchacko Boban is currently all set to launch a new film-maker to the industry, the cinematographer-turned-director Sreejith Vijayan.

As per the latest reports, the Chackochan-Sreejith movie has finally got a title. According to the sources close to the project, the movie which is said to be a complete entertainer, has been titled as Kuttanadan Marpapa.

Aditi Ravi, the Alamara fame actress essays the female lead opposite Kunchacko Boban in the movie. Innoncet, Aju Varghese, Ramesh Pisharady, Dharmajan Bolgatty, etc., play the supporting roles in the movie, which is set in Kuttanad.

Kuttanadan Marpapa will be majorly shot at the various locations of Alapuzha. The movie, which is produced by Haseeb Haneef under the banner Malayalam Movie Makers, is expected to start rolling on November 20, 2018.

Kunchacko Boban is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming comical entertainer Shikkari Shambhu, which is directed by Ordinary fame Sugeeth. The actor was last seen in the Sidharth Bharathan movie Varnyathil Aashanka.