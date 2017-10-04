 »   »   » Udaharanam Sujatha Box Office: 5 Days Kerala Collections

Udaharanam Sujatha, the film that hit the theatres on September 28, 2017 did open to good reviews in the theatres. The film, starring Manju Warrier in the lead role is the debut film of young film-maker Phantom Praveen.

Reportedly, Udaharanam Sujatha was off to a slow start at the box office. But, with some good reviews flowing in for the film, the Manju Warrier starrer went on to make a mark at the Kerala box office.



Udaharanam Sujatha, did get a long weekend and the Pooja season has turned out to be a fruitful one for the movie. According to the latest trade reports, Udaharanam Sujatha has managed to fetch approximately 2.26 Crores from its 5 days of run.



The box officie collections are promising and it shows that the movie is definitely picking up pace. The upcoming weekdays will be crucial for Udaharanam Sujatha and if the film can continue this good run then it is sure to emerge as a success at the box office.



Udaharanam Sujatha has been jointly produced by Martin Prakkat and Joju George. The film also features Joju George, Mamtha Mohandas, Alencier Ley, Nedumudi Venu etc., in important roles.