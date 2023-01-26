Alone Twitter Review: Here's What Twitterati Have To Say About Mohanlal's Pandemic Thriller Film!

Malayalam
superstar
Mohanlal's
latest
movie
Alone
hit
the
screens
all
over
the
world
on
January
26.
The
movie,
written
by
Rajesh
Jayaraman
and
directed
by
Shaji
Kailas,
is
dubbed
as
the
pandemic
thriller
set
in
the
town
of
Coimbatore.
Mohanlal
plays
the
character
of
Kalidas
in
the
film,
most
of
it
revolving
around
his
character.
The
movie
charts
the
journey
of
Kalidas,
who
gets
stranded
in
a
transport
station
during
the
COVID-19
pandemic
induced
lockdown
en-route
Kerala
from
Coimbatore.
According
to
the
available
information,
the
movie
had
a
dull
opening
and
was
not
as
expected
for
a
usual
Lallettan
movie.
Alone
has
an
ensemble
cast
like
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
Manju
Warrier,
Siddique,
Renji
Panicker,
Nandhu,
Mallika
Sukumaran,
and
Zeenath
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
A
few
enthusiastic
moviegoers
who
watched
Mohanlal's
Alone
a
bit
earlier
than
the
rest
have
take
to
their
social
media
handles
to
share
their
opinion
on
the
film.
Take
a
look
at
them
here:
Coming
to
the
film's
technical
crew,
Abinandhan
Ramanujam
and
Pramod
K
Pillai
cranked
the
camera.
Don
Max
was
on
board
as
the
film's
editor,
and
the
film's
songs
and
soundtrack
was
composed
by
4
Musics.
Antony
Perumbavoor
produced
the
movie
under
the
Aashirvad
Cinemas
banner.