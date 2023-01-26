Alone Twitter Review: Here's What Twitterati Have To Say About Mohanlal's Pandemic Thriller Film!

The movie charts the journey of Kalidas, who gets stranded in a transport station during the COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown en-route Kerala from Coimbatore.

Mohanlal Alone Photo Credit: Internet

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's latest movie Alone hit the screens all over the world on January 26. The movie, written by Rajesh Jayaraman and directed by Shaji Kailas, is dubbed as the pandemic thriller set in the town of Coimbatore. Mohanlal plays the character of Kalidas in the film, most of it revolving around his character.

The movie charts the journey of Kalidas, who gets stranded in a transport station during the COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown en-route Kerala from Coimbatore.

According to the available information, the movie had a dull opening and was not as expected for a usual Lallettan movie. Alone has an ensemble cast like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Siddique, Renji Panicker, Nandhu, Mallika Sukumaran, and Zeenath among others in crucial roles.

A few enthusiastic moviegoers who watched Mohanlal's Alone a bit earlier than the rest have take to their social media handles to share their opinion on the film. Take a look at them here:

Coming to the film's technical crew, Abinandhan Ramanujam and Pramod K Pillai cranked the camera. Don Max was on board as the film's editor, and the film's songs and soundtrack was composed by 4 Musics. Antony Perumbavoor produced the movie under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner.