 »   »   » When Will A Film With Dulquer Salmaan And Pranav Mohanlal Happen?

Dulquer Salmaan, the young sensation of Mollywood has a huge fan base of his own. He is undoubtedly, one of the most successful and followed young actors of Mollywood.
Now, another celebrity kid is all set to make his big entry to the film industry and that is none other than Pranav Mohanlal. His debut film is being awaited with bated breath and the young actor is expected to make a grand entry to Mollywood
Interestingly, Mammootty and Mohanlal have appeared together in a good number of films. Now, all eyes will be on Dulquer Salmaan and Pranav Mohanlal and a film featuring these two actors will be in the wishlist of all Malayalam film audiences. Will such an ambitious film happen? Dulquer Salmaan has got to say something about the same. Read on to know more..
Dulquer Salmaan's Response..
It was in an interview given to a popular film magazine that Dulquer Salmaan opened up about the same. He assured that such a film will happen provided he and Pranav Mohanlal like the story, script and subject of the movie.
Most Awaited Combo..
Well, it is quite sure that majority of the audiences are waiting together to see this sparkling pair on screen. In the interview, Dulquer Salmaan also added that just like the audiences, he himself and Pranav Mohanlal are also waiting for such a film to happen.
Dulquer Salmaan's Welcome Message
Dulquer Salmaan and Pranav Mohanlal do share a good rapport. On the day of the Pooja ceremony of Pranav Mohanlal's debut movie Aadhi, Dulquer Salmaan had send out a Facebook post wishing Pranav Mohanlal all the very best.
More About Pranav Mohanlal's Aadhi..
The shoot of Aadhi, directed by Jeethu Joseph is currently progressing. Aadhi is touted to be a big budget thriller. Pranav Mohanlal underwent special training in Parkour, for the movie.
Dulquer Salmaan's Next Works..
Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan has some big projects in his kitty. He is all set to foray in Bollywood with the film Karwaan. His debut Telugu film Mahanati is also gearing up for a release. In Malayalam, he has the projects of Lal Jose and Sreenath Rajendran in the pipeline.