 »   »   » Box Office Chart(Jan 29 - Feb 04): Aadhi Is Super Strong; Hey Jude Enters The Scene!

Aadhi, which hit the theatres during the last week of January has given the industry yet another big hit. The Pranav Mohanlal starrer is rock-steady at the box office.
Meanwhile, Hey Jude, the film starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role had graced the big screens on February 02, 2018. The film, directed by renowned film-maker Shyamaprasad was the only major release of the past week.
Did Hey Jude give a tough competition to Aadhi at the box office? How well are the other movies released in the second half of January 2018 performing at the box office? Read this week's box office chart to get the answers..
5. Shikkari Shambhu
Kunchacko Boban starrer Shikkari Shambhu has earned a fan base of its own, with the movie turning out to be a well-packaged entertainer. The film continues its run in a decent number of theatres and family audiences have accepted the film.
Box Office Meter: Above Average
4. Padmaavat
Padmaavat has had a fine outing at the Kerala theatres. The much talked about Indian movie is doing a fine business, especially in the multiplexes and the city centres. Definitely, one of the best performances by a Hindi movie in the recent times.
Box Office Meter: Hit
3. Street Lights
Street Lights did get a decent opening on its first weekend but the movie couldn't create much of an impact at the box office during the weekdays, despite receiving some amazing reviews from the critics. Nevertheless, the film went on to do a decent business during the weekend.
Box Office Meter: Average
2. Hey Jude
Nivin Pauly starrer Hey Jude has opened to excellent reviews.. The film got released in above 100 screens in Kerala. The film had a decent weekend with the backing of good reviews. The movie is expected to gain more pace in the coming days as the word of mouth is exemplary.
Box Office Meter: Decent Opening
1. Aadhi
Aadhi is super strong at the top spot and is racing ahead at the box office. The family audiences have lapped up the movie and the film is sure to get a long run in the theatres. The Pranav Mohanlal starrer performed exceedingly well during the weekdays and according to the reports, the film has touched the 20-Crore mark at the Kerala box office.
Box Office Meter: Blockbuster