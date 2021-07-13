Happy Birthday Pranav Mohanlal: 5 Times The Hridayam Actor Left An Everlasting Impression!

When Pranav Thanked His Fans For ‘Tolerating’ Him!

During the 100 days celebration of Aadhi, Pranav expressed his happiness by thanking each and every cast and crew member of his team. With a wide smile on his face, the actor shared that the film turned out to be a humongous hit owing to the dedication and hard work of all those associated with the action thriller. Adding that he was lucky enough to be a part of the team, the star went on to thank each and everyone who went to the theatres and ‘tolerated' him for almost two and a half hours on the big screen.

Pranav's quirky and humble speech indeed brought a smile to Mohanlal and Suchitra Mohanlal's faces who stood near him like proud parents.

When Pranav Pulled Off Too Risky Stunts!

Pranav Mohanlal is an adventure aficionado. The handsome hunk surprised many after Aadhi's making video was released that showed him rehearsing and performing risky stunts by himself. In the 2-minute-5-second video, he was seen flying, sometimes rolling and even suffering injuries during the shooting of the film. According to reports that surfaced on the internet in 2018, the youngster only allowed a dupe to perform stunts when it wasn't too risky for the other person.

Epitome Of Humility

Best known for keeping a low profile and a quiet demeanour, Pranav impressed fans when a video emanating his humility made its way to social media. In the video, the Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham actor was seen carrying a large bag on his shoulder while walking along with his driver. The video taken by one of the fans from the premises of Chennai International Airport created quite a buzz on social media and netizens indeed couldn't stop praising him.

Pranav Wants To Become A Teacher

During one of his interactions with journalist John Brittas for his celebrity talk show JB Junction in 2014, Mohanlal revealed that Pranav chooses teaching profession over cinema. Giving more light about his son's ambition the senior actor said, "He was offered several films but he rejected them saying that he wishes to become a teacher. When I asked him, he said he wants to educate people who come from certain regions of Asia that are in the dark about the language. He says ‘There is a lot of countries. So I need to teach them English. I want to be a teacher'. I think it's a much better thing. That's what he likes so let him do it."

Reason Why Pranav Assisted Jeethu Joseph in Life of Josootty

It's common knowledge that Jeethu Joseph had launched Pranav Mohanlal. In one of his interactions with a leading channel, the Aadhi director revealed that the youngster had assisted him in Life of Josootty (2015) starring Dileep because he was in need of money. Praising his individuality, Jeethu said, "I asked him (Pranav) the reason when he came to assist me in Life of Josootty. He told me that he is planning to write a book and needs money for it. He said he doesn't want his father's money. If given a job, he will put his maximum efforts into it to bring out 100 percent results."