 »   »   »  Kayamkulam Kochunni Box Office Collections (Day 5): An Impressive Start To The Weekdays!

The First Weekend Collections

Kayamkulam Kochunni had ended its 4-day long weekend on a high note with the film crossing the 50-Lakh mark on its opening weekend. Reportedly, the film went on to fetch 56.53 Lakhs from the first 4 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

The Monday Test

Meanwhile, all eyes were on the performance of the movie on its first Monday and it was touted to take forward the momentum. Well, the movie hasn't disappointed and it went on to fetch as much as 9.04 Lakhs at an impressive occupancy rate of 73.24 %.

The Best Performer

On Monday, the film collected above 9 Lakhs from close to 37 shows and these number are pretty huge, considering that it was a working day. With this Kayamkulam Kochunni has turned out to be the Malayalam movie of 2018 that has collected the maximum on its first Monday at the Kochi multiplexes.

5 Days Collections

By maintaining the good momentum, Kayamkulam Kochunni has crossed the 60-Lakh mark at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film has fetched 65.58 Lakhs from the 5 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes.