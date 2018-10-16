India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 »   »   »  Kayamkulam Kochunni Box Office Collections (Day 5): An Impressive Start To The Weekdays!

Kayamkulam Kochunni Box Office Collections (Day 5): An Impressive Start To The Weekdays!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    It is indeed a good time for the Malayalam film industry with Kayamkulam Kochunni proving its power at the box office. At the Kochi multiplexes, which is one of the major centres, Kayamkulam Kochunni has remained numero uno ever since its big release. The film's exemplary run is indeed a pleasant sight and the audiences have given a big thumbs up for the movie. The huge rush that continues to come in at the Kayamkulam Kochunni proves that the film is here to stay for a long period of time. Read Kayamkulam Kochunni box office collection report to know more about the same.

    The First Weekend Collections

    Kayamkulam Kochunni had ended its 4-day long weekend on a high note with the film crossing the 50-Lakh mark on its opening weekend. Reportedly, the film went on to fetch 56.53 Lakhs from the first 4 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes.

    Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

    The Monday Test

    Meanwhile, all eyes were on the performance of the movie on its first Monday and it was touted to take forward the momentum. Well, the movie hasn't disappointed and it went on to fetch as much as 9.04 Lakhs at an impressive occupancy rate of 73.24 %.

    Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

    The Best Performer

    On Monday, the film collected above 9 Lakhs from close to 37 shows and these number are pretty huge, considering that it was a working day. With this Kayamkulam Kochunni has turned out to be the Malayalam movie of 2018 that has collected the maximum on its first Monday at the Kochi multiplexes.

    Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

    5 Days Collections

    By maintaining the good momentum, Kayamkulam Kochunni has crossed the 60-Lakh mark at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film has fetched 65.58 Lakhs from the 5 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes.

    Read more about: kayamkulam kochunni
    Story first published: Tuesday, October 16, 2018, 18:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 16, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue