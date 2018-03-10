 »   »   » Mammootty Launches The First Official Trailer Of My Story!

My Story is one among the upcoming movies of Prithviraj, which brings back the superhit combo of Prithviraj and Parvathy, after the blockbuster movie Ennu Ninte Moideen, which had hit the theatres in the year 2015.

Earlier, the makers of My Story had come up with a video song from the movie, which did hit the online circuits on the very first day of the year 2018. The song Pathungi Pathungi.. did gain attention and similar was the case with the next song too, which impressed the viewers with its visuals.



Interestingly, the makers of My Story had revealed that the trailer of the film will be released soon and had hinted that someone special will be launching the teaser. In fact, it was none other than Mammootty who launched the trailer of My Story.



My Story Trailer Launched By Mammootty Mammmootty unveiled the first official trailer of My Story, through his official Facebook page at 10 PM on March 09, 2018. He also wished the entire team of My Story all the very best.

My Story Trailer Review.. The 2 minute 20 seconds long trailer of My Story is indeed an interesting one. The trailer suggests that film will be yet another impressive love tale. There are some hard-hitting dialogues in the film, which further increases the expectations on the film. The amazing visuals are also sure to gain the attention. From the trailer, it also seems like Prithviraj is playing the role of an aspiring actor in the movie.

Power Packed Performances Prithviraj and Parvathy will be seen essaying the charcatres named Jay and Thara in My Story. From the trailer, it can definitely be assumed that the film will feature power packed performances of both these highly talented actors, as the trailer has some of the moments that indicate the same.

Release Of My Story My Story has been directed by Roshni Dinaker and it is her debut directorial venture. The movie has been scripted by Shankar Ramakrishnan. My Story is expected to hit the theatres soon The makers are yet to officially announce the release date of this movie.



