      Dulquer Salmaan And Anwar Rasheed To Team Up Again?

      Dulquer Salmaan, the charming actor is currently only a high with two back to back successes at the box office. The actor is totally busy in his acting and production careers, with some highly promising projects lining up. As per the reports, Dulquer Salmaan is all set to team up with hitmaker Anwar Rasheed once again.

      If the rumours are to be true, Anwar Rasheed is all set to join hands with the Varane Avashyamund actor for his upcoming directorial venture. The director, who usually takes long breaks between his outings as a director, is reportedly all set to break the tradition by planning his new outing immediately after the release of his latest film, Trance.

      According to the rumour mills, lady superstar Manju Warrier and young actress Aishwarya Leksmi have been approached to appear as the female leads in the untitled project. However, none of these reports are officially confirmed yet.

