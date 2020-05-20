Malayalam Actress Shruthy Menon’s Sensuous Photos Set The Internet On Fire

Shruthy Raises The Temperature

On Tuesday, Shruthy Menon shared a picture of herself, in which she is flaunting her superhot legs. She looks drop-dead gorgeous and fans can't take their eyes off her. On the other hand, Shruthy captioned the snap, "Just be. And do. And just be. How do I feel? How do you feel? Where's the time to judge when you are just being? Why do we judge? How do we judge? Are you thinking or is your mind letting you believe that you are thinking? Who is thinking? What is thinking? Directed and edited by @shanishaki and shot by me."

Shruthy Nails The Denim Look

In this picture from the bold photoshoot, Shruthy Menon looks sultry in monochromatic effect. The 36-year-old actress is nailing the denim look wearing a denim shirt and jeans with a black bralette. Shruthy indeed knows how to catch everyone's attention.

Shruthy In Bikini

In this lockdown, Shruthy Menon is missing the vacation moments that she used to cherish with friends. She is fond of nature and in this throwback picture, she proved that as well. In this old photo, Shruthy is stealing the show with her hot bikini look. She is looking fab and her perfect curves are raising the temperature on high level. Fans just want to see her side more often on Instagram

Shruthy’s Work & Future Projects

Shruthy made her Malayalam debut in 2004 with Sancharram that won numerous accolades. She acted in films like Krithyam, Mulla, Kadha Thudarunnu, Apoorvaragam, Kismath and many others. Before the lockdown, she was busy shooting for her next, Isabella.