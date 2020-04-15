Mani Ratnam Is All Praises For Lijo Jose Pellissery; Says He Is A Fan Of The Jallikattu Director!

Lijo Jose Pellissery is unarguably one of the finest filmmakers of both the Malayalam and Indian film industries right now. Recently, veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam heaped praises on Lijo Jose Pellissery and revealed that he is a big fan of the Jallikattu director, to the much excitement of the cine-goers.

The senior filmmaker had recently interacted with his fans by going live with his wife, the popular actress Suhasini Maniratnam through her official Instagram page. Lijo Jose Pellissery, on the other hand, joined the live chat to interact with Mani Ratnam who is one of his favourite filmmakers of the Indian film industry.

It was Suhasini who spotted Lijo Jose among the chat list first. The couple revealed that they have watched most of Lijo's films including Jallikattu, Ee.Ma.Yau, and Angamali Diaries. Mani Ratnam, who congratulated the young filmmaker for his good work, stated he considers Lijo Jose Pellissery as one of the finest filmmakers of the contemporary Indian cinema.

Mani Ratnam's comments about Lijo Jose Pellissery have totally made both the Malayalam cinema audiences and film industry members equally proud. Several popular actors and technicians of the Malayalam film industry including Joseph actor Joju George have shared the Ponniyin Selvan director's video on their respective social media pages.

Lijo Jose Pellissery, who is the son of the late actor Jose Pellissery, made his directorial debut in 2010 with action thriller Nayakan, which featured Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead role. Later, he rose to fame with his second directorial venture City Of God, which hit the theaters in 2011.

But it was the 2013-released musical drama Amen that cemented Lijo Jose Pellissery's place in the Malayalam film industry. Later, the director stunned the audiences with the highly acclaimed movies Angamali Diaries, Ee.Ma.Yau, and Jallikkattu, that earned huge acclaims at the National and International platforms.

