    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Nivin Pauly: 'I Want To Experiment With Different Roles'

      By
      |

      Nivin Pauly, the crowd-puller is on a high with the rave reviews he received for the performance in Moothon. The actor successfully reinvented himself and broke the 'boy next door image' with the movie, which earned him several awards and accolades. Now, Nivin Pauly is planning to experiment with different types of roles.

      In the recent interview given to a leading daily, the charming actor revealed that he would like to experiment with different types of roles. Nivin Pauly believes that the longevity of his acting career mainly depends on the versatility of the roles he plays. It is the major reason why the actor is signing projects that belong to different genres lately.

      Nivin Pauly: I Want To Experiment With Different Roles

      The crowd-puller will be next seen in the upcoming Rajeev Ravi directorial Thuramukham. The movie, which is said to be a period thriller, revolves around the famous protests against the Chappa system that existed in the coastal areas of Cochin during the 1950s. Nivin Pauly is also joining hands with actor Sunny Wayne for his production debut Padavettu, which is directed by newcomer Liju Krishna.

      Story first published: Thursday, August 13, 2020, 23:54 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 13, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X