Nivin Pauly: 'I Want To Experiment With Different Roles'

Nivin Pauly, the crowd-puller is on a high with the rave reviews he received for the performance in Moothon. The actor successfully reinvented himself and broke the 'boy next door image' with the movie, which earned him several awards and accolades. Now, Nivin Pauly is planning to experiment with different types of roles.

In the recent interview given to a leading daily, the charming actor revealed that he would like to experiment with different types of roles. Nivin Pauly believes that the longevity of his acting career mainly depends on the versatility of the roles he plays. It is the major reason why the actor is signing projects that belong to different genres lately.

The crowd-puller will be next seen in the upcoming Rajeev Ravi directorial Thuramukham. The movie, which is said to be a period thriller, revolves around the famous protests against the Chappa system that existed in the coastal areas of Cochin during the 1950s. Nivin Pauly is also joining hands with actor Sunny Wayne for his production debut Padavettu, which is directed by newcomer Liju Krishna.