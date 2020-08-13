Mohanlal's New Still From Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Wins The Internet!

Mohanlal, the complete actor is playing the historical character Kunjali Marakkar IV in the upcoming magnum opus Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. The highly anticipated project is directed by the senior filmmaker Priyadarshan, thus marking his comeback to Malayalam cinema after a gap. The new still of Mohanlal from the Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is now winning the internet.

The new still which is supposedly clicked during the shooting of a war sequence has been going viral on social media and has totally impressed the cine-goers. Mohanlal is seen climbing on a horse in the picture. The complete actor looks simply amazing as the fierce warrior who fought against the Portuguese army.

As reported earlier, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is now postponed to 2021, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. According to the sources close to the project, the makers are aiming for a solo release for the movie with a record number of theaters. While considering the current situation, it will take at least another year for the film industry to come back to its normal state. In that case, it is impossible for the Mohanlal starrer to have a grand release.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham features an extensive star cast including Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu Ganesan, Mukesh, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Innocent, Mamukoya, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and so on in the other pivotal roles. The Mohanlal starrer is jointly produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group, and Moonshot entertainments.