Veyil: The Official Trailer Of The Shane Nigam Starrer To Release On Chingam 1!

Veyil, the action-thriller had made headlines earlier with the ugly spat between the lead actor Shane Nigam and the makers. However, the movie is now finally gearing up for the release, after successfully resolving all issues. As per the latest reports, the official trailer of Veyil will be released on the auspicious occasion of Chingam 1 (August 17, 2020).

Joby George, the producer of the project announced the news through his official social media pages, recently. The team is planning to release the highly anticipated trailer at 7 AM on Chingam 1, which marks the Malayalam New Year. The sources suggest that the shooting of the movie is finally completed, and the post-production works are progressing on full-swing.

Veyil is directed by Sharath Menon, the former assistant of the acclaimed filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery. Sharath has assisted Lijo in the popular films Angamali Diaries and Ee Ma Yau.Suraj Venjaramoodu, the National award-winning actor is playing a pivotal role in the Shane Nigam starrer. The team is yet to reveal the female lead and rest of the star cast of the project.