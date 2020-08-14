    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Veyil: The Official Trailer Of The Shane Nigam Starrer To Release On Chingam 1!

      By
      |

      Veyil, the action-thriller had made headlines earlier with the ugly spat between the lead actor Shane Nigam and the makers. However, the movie is now finally gearing up for the release, after successfully resolving all issues. As per the latest reports, the official trailer of Veyil will be released on the auspicious occasion of Chingam 1 (August 17, 2020).

      Joby George, the producer of the project announced the news through his official social media pages, recently. The team is planning to release the highly anticipated trailer at 7 AM on Chingam 1, which marks the Malayalam New Year. The sources suggest that the shooting of the movie is finally completed, and the post-production works are progressing on full-swing.

      Veyil: The Official Trailer Of The Shane Nigam Starrer To Release On Chingam 1!

      Veyil is directed by Sharath Menon, the former assistant of the acclaimed filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery. Sharath has assisted Lijo in the popular films Angamali Diaries and Ee Ma Yau.Suraj Venjaramoodu, the National award-winning actor is playing a pivotal role in the Shane Nigam starrer. The team is yet to reveal the female lead and rest of the star cast of the project.

      Read more about: veyil shane nigam
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X